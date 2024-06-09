PaddleHeads Earn 5th Straight Win Over Voyagers

June 9, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - A Saturday night at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park featuring the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Great Falls Voyagers would begin with Missoula in search for a 5th straight win. The PaddleHeads would not be hard to spot on the field either as they sported their 'PowerderHead' alternate uniforms for the first time this season. The PaddleHeads would also take control of the contest on this night from the start.

Missoula would get on the board in 3 of the first 4 innings of the game scoring 6 unanswered runs to lead by that margin. Great Falls would trim the deficit to 3 in the 9th inning in an attempt to get back into the game. Andrew Garcia would get through the sequence however retiring the final hitter of the night with a strikeout to clinch a 9-6 victory over the Voyagers. Missoula will now look to sweep this 6-game slate at home on Sunday afternoon in the series finale.

The PaddleHeads wrap up this 6-game slate Sunday afternoon in the series finale. More details on the action from Saturday night is available in the attachment.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.