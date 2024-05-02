Owlz Sign Infielder Manny Garcia for 2024 Season
May 2, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Northern Colorado Owlz News Release
WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed infielder Manny Garcia for the 2024 season.
This will be Garcia's third season as a professional after stints with the Great Falls Voyagers in the Pioneer League and the Alpine Cowboys of the Pecos League.
In his professional career he has hit .427/.596/.544 in 150 plate appearances.
"Manny has some experience in the league and adds depth to our defense in the infield," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said.
Garcia finished his college career at Missouri Baptist, hitting .298/.421/.349 in two seasons with the Spartans.
He said he is excited to continue his career in NoCo.
"I'm just looking forward to getting out on the field with the guys and competing for a spot in the lineup," Garcia said.
