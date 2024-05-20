Owlz Sign Right-Handed Pitcher Tyler Curtis for 2024 Season
May 20, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Northern Colorado Owlz News Release
WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed right-handed pitcher Tyler Curtis for the 2024 season.
Curtis wrapped up his college career at CSU-Pueblo in 2024 where he earned RMAC Pitcher of the Year honors as a senior.
He posted a 5.12 ERA in 82 â innings of work with the Thunderwolves in 2024, striking out 68 and walking just 15.
"Tyler is a solid right-handed pitcher with a good mix of pitches, he knows how to pitch and has pitched at elevation in the RMAC," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said.
Curtis also had a strong 2023 season at CSU-Pueblo after transferring from the College of Southern Idaho, posting a 4.94 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 74 â innings.
Now he gets the chance to start his professional career in NoCo.
