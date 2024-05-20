Owlz Sign Right-Handed Pitcher Tyler Curtis for 2024 Season

May 20, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed right-handed pitcher Tyler Curtis for the 2024 season.

Curtis wrapped up his college career at CSU-Pueblo in 2024 where he earned RMAC Pitcher of the Year honors as a senior.

He posted a 5.12 ERA in 82 â  innings of work with the Thunderwolves in 2024, striking out 68 and walking just 15.

"Tyler is a solid right-handed pitcher with a good mix of pitches, he knows how to pitch and has pitched at elevation in the RMAC," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said.

Curtis also had a strong 2023 season at CSU-Pueblo after transferring from the College of Southern Idaho, posting a 4.94 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 74 â  innings.

Now he gets the chance to start his professional career in NoCo.

