Right-Handed Pitcher Noel Soto Signs with Owlz for 2025

May 2, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed right-handed pitcher Noel Soto for the 2025 season.

Soto will be making his professional debut with the Owlz after playing three seasons at Cal Poly Pomona, where he posted a 4.47 ERA and had a 17-6 record in 219 1/3 innings over 37 appearances, 35 of which were starts.

He earned second team All-Conference honors from the California Collegiate Athletic Association in 2024 thanks to a 7-2 record with a 4.75 ERA in 14 starts.

His time with the Owlz will be his first in professional baseball, and he said he is looking forward to the opportunity in NoCo.

"I'm excited to join the Owlz in my first season as a professional player and seize the opportunity to grow as a player and contribute to a winning culture. I'm ready to put in the work and make an impact for this team and community," Soto said.

