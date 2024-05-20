Jackalopes Unveil 2024 Concession Items

May 20, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes, an MLB Partner League club, are welcoming fans back to Suplizio Field this summer with new food and beverage options featured on reimagined menus at newly rebranded concessions stands.

As the 2024 Opening Day on June 4th approaches, the Jackalopes announced a lineup of traditional ballpark fare and innovative concessions to enhance the gameday experience.

"We're really excited to kick oN 2024 with lots of big changes for our fans," said Jackalopes President Mick Ritter. "We've got a great new team owner, we've lowered ticket prices, and now we're oNering fans some wonderful food and beverage choices that combine classic ballpark fare with some exciting new specialty items."

The menu at the main concession stands, now named the "Hot Corner Classics", features classic ballpark staples like the Jakes Dog made from Chicago's Vienna Beef, Fowl Ball Tenders and Fries, Homerun Hamburger and "High Cheese" Burger. Back by popular demand in partnership with Pizza Hut is the Pizza Hut Personal Pan Pizza.

Behind home plate is the place to go for specialty items at the newly named "Red Rock Auto Grill", where the ever-popular Philly Cheesesteak has been upgraded with the addition of authentic Amoroso rolls direct from Philadelphia! Also featured at The Red Rock Auto Grill are The Sloppy Jake pulled pork

sandwich, The Bunting Bird chicken sandwich and a variety of grilled sausages like the authentic Chicago-style Windy City Weiner, the Pop-Up Polish Sausage, and the spicy Jackalope Sausage.

New to the fun eats at Jackalope games is the "Fancy Frites" stand where fans can score specialty fries, like The TruNle ShuNle (truNle fries), The BuNalo Soldier (BuNalo chicken fries) and other "frites" choices served in a Jackalopes helmet.

At "Jackaritaville" go south of the border for fabulous Street Tacos, Jack'd Nachos and Healthy Hack Taco Salad. New this year at "Jackaritaville" are fresh and sweet Changeup Churros.

Another big change in 2024 is the "Jackalopes Sunday Brunch" to accompany the new 11:35am Sunday game times. Start your Sundays with great brunch fare at the Red Rock Auto Grill, featuring pancakes ("FlapJacks"), a breakfast sandwich, and the awesome "Triple Play" of 3 FlapJacks, 2 slices of bacon and scrambled eggs. You can partner your brunch with our new Mimosas or Bloody Marys.

There are more brunch specials at Jackaritaville, featuring 3 breakfast tacos and Huevos Verde with rice, beans, eggs and pork green chile. The Jackalopes Opening Night at Suplizio Field is slated for June 4th at 6:35pm against the Northern Colorado Owlz. Tickets are available at https://vivenu.com/seller/grand-junction-jackalopes-x73o

For information or inquires, please reach out to [email protected] or call the oNice at 970-255-7625.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.