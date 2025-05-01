Owlz Sign Left-Handed Pitcher D'Anthony Beckman for 2025
May 1, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)
Northern Colorado Owlz News Release
WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed left-handed pitcher D'Anthony Beckman for the 2025 season.
Beckman spent the 2024 season with the Portland Mavericks of the Mavericks League. He posted a 6.26 ERA in 27 1/3 innings pitched over 21 appearances.
He also played for the West Side Woolly Mammoths of the USPBL in 2022 with a 3.18 ERA and more than a strikeout per inning pitched.
Beckman said he is looking forward to taking his first steps into the Pioneer League with the Owlz.
"I'm excited to join this organization and compete alongside my new teammates," Beckman said. "I look forward to engaging with the community and continually developing my skills to become the best version of myself on and off the field."
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from May 1, 2025
- Owlz Sign Left-Handed Pitcher D'Anthony Beckman for 2025 - Northern Colorado Owlz
- Oakland Ballers Reach $3 Million Crowdfunding Milestone - Oakland Ballers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Northern Colorado Owlz Stories
- Owlz Sign Left-Handed Pitcher D'Anthony Beckman for 2025
- Right-Handed Pitcher Jonathan Tyler Signs with Owlz for 2025
- Two-Way Player Joshua Kennedy Signs with Owlz for 2025 Season
- Owlz Sign Right-Handed Pitcher Ryan Velazquez for 2025 Season
- Owlz Sign Outfielder Pablo Ruiz for 2025 Season