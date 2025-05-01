Owlz Sign Left-Handed Pitcher D'Anthony Beckman for 2025

May 1, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed left-handed pitcher D'Anthony Beckman for the 2025 season.

Beckman spent the 2024 season with the Portland Mavericks of the Mavericks League. He posted a 6.26 ERA in 27 1/3 innings pitched over 21 appearances.

He also played for the West Side Woolly Mammoths of the USPBL in 2022 with a 3.18 ERA and more than a strikeout per inning pitched.

Beckman said he is looking forward to taking his first steps into the Pioneer League with the Owlz.

"I'm excited to join this organization and compete alongside my new teammates," Beckman said. "I look forward to engaging with the community and continually developing my skills to become the best version of myself on and off the field."

