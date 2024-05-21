Outfielder Kevin Santiago Signs with Owlz for 2024 Season

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed infielder Kevin Santiago for the 2024 season.

The Owlz newest signee played four seasons at NAIA school Texas Wesleyan, hitting .350/.425/.664 with 30 home runs and 127 RBI in 132 games for the Rams.

"Kevin was a solid college player," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said. "He's a right-handed bat and is versatile, can play infield or outfield."

Santiago finished strong during his senior season, hitting .371/.437/.750 with 13 home runs in 38 games, helping his team to a regular season conference championship.

He now looks to start the next chapter of his playing career with the Owlz.

