PaddleHeads Announce 2024 Opening Day Roster

May 21, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - The 2024 Pioneer League Baseball is upon us which means the Missoula PaddleHeads are set to take the field for the first time. Missoula opens its season on the road for the second consecutive season beginning a 6-game set tonight opposite the Idaho Falls Chukars. It will be a long road ahead for the PaddleHeads as their first 12 games will be on the road to open the season opposite the Chukars, and Ogden Raptors. Despite this, Missoula seems primed to have another strong season in 2024 backed by a roster loaded with a mix of young talent, and veteran leadership.

Fans can tune into tonight's game and every game all season long on Flo Sports!

To learn more about the Missoula roster, read more in the player biographies included in this release below.

#30 Jonathan Clark

Height/Weight: 6'1/190

Birthdate: June 3, 2000

Hometown: Redwood City, CA

BIO: The Bay Arena native enters his 2nd season in the Pioneer League after spending his rookie campaign playing with a treasure state rival. After completing his college career at San Jose State, Clark would join the Glacier Range Riders in June of 2023. Clark would make his first career professional start in a game against the PaddleHeads last season on July 2. The former Spartan would finish with a 5-3 record in his first season in 11 starts with Glacier. In his time with San Jose State, Clark would finish with a 5.34 ERA in 268 career innings pitched from 2019-2023.

#15 Dawson Day

Height/Weight: 6'0/205

Birthdate: October 12,1998

Hometown: Gresham, OR

BIO: The Lewis & Clark State product enters his 3rd professional season after spending last season with the PaddleHeads. The Southpaw would enjoy a solid season in the starting rotation in 2023, accumulating a 4-2 record with a 4.20 ERA in 9 starts with Missoula. The Oregon native would also strike out 48 batters in 44 innings pitched while only issuing 14 walks. Day began his professional career in 2022 appearing in 12 games with the Glacier Range Riders, finishing with a 5.23 ERA in 31

innings. Day also pitched at Seattle, Utah Valley, and Boise State prior to his time in professional baseball.

#37 Garrett Eddy

Height/Weight: 6'1/185

Birthdate: June 26, 1991

Hometown: Chicago, IL

BIO: The southpaw looks to chase down his dream of success in professional baseball after signing with the PaddleHeads at a Pioneer League Tryout, taking place in Florida last December.

#23 Andrew Garcia

Height/Weight: 5'11/190

Birthdate: July 29, 1998

Hometown: Antelope Valley, CA

BIO: Opening his 3rd season in the Pioneer League, Garcia will look to solidify himself as the league's most dominant closer after being a revelation in that role a season ago. Upon joining the Great Falls Voyagers in 2022, Garcia was used solely in the starting rotation. Last season, Garcia began to make a transition into the bullpen. By year's end, Garcia developed into one of the league's best relievers allowing only 5 runs over 27 appearances in the pen. Garcia would finish the season with 76 strikeouts in 51 innings pitched.

#19 Elijah Gill

Height/Weight: 6'0/195

Birthdate: December 2, 1998

Hometown: Jacksonville, FL

BIO: The 2022 Pioneer League Pitcher of the Year makes his return to the league after spending last season with Tri-City Valley of the Frontier League. Gill would make 15 starts a season ago earning a 7-3 record in those starts with the Valley Cats. The Southpaw had a season to remember as a rookie in 2022 with the Billings Mustangs posting a 3.16 ERA in 16 starts. Gill would pound the zone, walking only 29 batters in 87 innings pitched while striking out 80. Missoula's staff now features the league's last 2 Pitchers of the Year as Gill joins returning PaddleHead Alfredo Villa.

#18 Jestin Jones:

Height/Weight: 6'0/200

Birthdate: June 22, 2000

Hometown: Fort Myers, FL

BIO: Hailing from the 'City of Palms,' Jones returns to Missoula for his 2nd stint on the PaddleHeads staff. Jones would appear as a reliever making 14 appearances out of the bullpen. The St. Leo University product held a 3.75 ERA in 24 innings pitched with 21 strikeouts. Jones also spent time with Florance Y'Alls of the Frontier League last season prior to being traded to the PaddleHeads.

Jones held a 4.25 career ERA in 47 games (19 starts) in his collegiate career at St. Leo that spanned from 2020-2023.

#40 Arman Sabouri

Height/Weight: 5'10/200

Birthdate: June 28, 1998

Hometown: Santa Clara, CA

BIO: The former California Golden Bear makes his return to Missoula for his 2nd stint with the club in 2024. The Bay Area native would have his season cut short due to injury appearing in only 3 games at the end of the season. Sabouri will look to once again to find his form after spending three years in the Milwaukee Brewers system from 2019-2021 after being drafted in the 12th round of the June Armature Draft.

#20 Connor Schultz

Height/Weight: 6'4/225

Birthdate: February 12, 1999

Hometown: Cedar Falls, IA

BIO: One of the most consistent starters in the league a season ago makes his return to the PaddleHeads for his 3rd season in the Garden City. After appearing in 8 games during his rookie season in 2022, Schultz would be a fixture in the PaddleHeads starting rotation last season. Making 17 starts, Schultz would accumulate a 7- 3 record to go along with a 3.82 ERA in 96 '..." innings. In those frames, the former Iowa Hawkeye would walk only 26 batters while striking out 91. Schultz finished with a 15-11 record and a 4.09 ERA in 35 career starts at Iowa and Butler Universities from 2018-2022.

#25 Ethan Swanson

Height/Weight: 5'9/185

Birthdate: May 28, 1999

Hometown: Alva, Oklahoma

BIO: Swanson enters his full season with the PaddleHeads after being acquired from the Great Falls Voyagers at the end of last season via trade. In 32 games Swanson would finish with a 4-2 record with a 2.66 ERA in 50 '..." innings pitched with both the Voyagers and PaddleHeads. The Oklahoma native would finish with 61 strikeouts in those frames while walking 28 in late inning bullpen situations. Swanson also pitched with Great Falls in 2022 in his rookie season appearing in 19 games that season.

#26 Mark Timmins

Height/Weight: 6'3/205

Birthdate: May 12, 1998

Hometown: Omaha, NE

BIO: Crowd favorite 'Timmy Turner' will begin his 3rd stint in Missoula in 2024 after spending portions of the last 2 seasons with the PaddleHeads. Out of Nebraska-Omaha, Turner would make his professional debut with Missoula making 17 starts. Last season, Timmins signed a contract with the Angels Organization appearing in 8 games in their system before returning to Missoula. Timmins would finish 6- 1 with a 4.72 ERA in 21 games with the PaddleHeads a season ago in 47 '..." innings.

#9 Alfredo Villa

Height/Weight: 6'0/220

Birthdate: September 3, 1997

Hometown: Tucson, AZ

BIO: The ace of the Pioneer League returns for his 2nd season in Missoula as the reigning league Pitcher of the Year. The Adams State product would go on to lead the league in wins (13), strikeouts (129), and innings pitched (108 '..."). Villa would also record the lowest ERA of any starting pitcher in the league at 2.82. The native of Arizona began his professional career in 2022 with the Grand Junction Rockies finishing 7-1 in 19 starts with the Pioneer League Champions. In 2 combined professional seasons Villa holds a 20- 2 record in 37 starts to go along with a 2.92 ERA in 172 '..."

innings pitched. Villa has also struck out 210 batters in that frame while walking only 59.

CATCHERS:

#18 Luis Navarro

Height/Weight: 6'0/200

Birthdate: December 18, 1994

Hometown: David, Panama

BIO: One of the league's most feared offensive weapons returns to the middle of the PaddleHeads lineup for his 2nd season with the club in 2024. The native of Cuba tallied 27 extra base hits in 60 games played with the PaddleHeads a season ago to go along with a .351 average. Navarro also boasted a .462 on base percentage, and a 1.022 OPS in 277 at-bats with Missoula. Prior to his time with Missoula, Navarro would also see time with the Rocky Mountain Vibes, and Billings Mustangs.

Navarro holds a .365 career batting average in 127 games played in the Pioneer League across the last 2 seasons.

#27 Taylor Smith

Height/Weight: 6'1/225

Birthdate: February 25, 2000

Hometown: Georgetown, TX

BIO: Smith will look to make an impact in his first full season of professional baseball after finishing his collegiate career last spring at the University of Texas at San Antonio. The native of the lone star state would enjoy a fabulous season with the Road Runners in 2023 finishing with a .309 batting average in 53 games to go along with 17 home runs and 43 driven in. Smith would then play in 31 games with the Fredrick Keys of the MLB Draft League finishing with a .309 average. Smith is one of 3 players on the PaddleHeads roster that spent time in Frederick a season ago.

#13 Reece Yeargain

Height/Weight: 6'1/195

Birthdate: April 19, 1997

Hometown: Chester, VA

BIO: The Randolph-Macon product joins the PaddleHeads for his second stint with the club in his 3rd season in professional baseball. In 16 games, Yeargain accumulated a .300 average with a pair of home runs and 8 driven in. Yeargain has also spent time in the Frontier, and Atlantic Leagues over the course of the last 2 seasons. The Virginia native would finish his college career with a .309 batting average in 128 games with the Yellowjackets.

INFIELDERS

#1 Patrick Chung

Height/Weight: 5'7/165

Birthdate: June 15, 1995

Hometown: Everett, WA

BIO: The 3-year Pioneer League Veteran returns to Missoula after playing in 79 games with the PaddleHeads a season ago. The Western Oregon product has played in 112 games with the PaddleHeads over the course of the last 2 seasons. Chung would enjoy a fantastic season from the top of the order in 2023 finishing with a .348 average to go along with 17 doubles and 51 driven in. in 353 at-bats, Chung would only strike out 23 times. The Washington native holds a career .351 batting average in 476 professional at-bats.

#8 Collin Gordon

Height/Weight: 6'0/190

Birthdate: February 2, 1998

Hometown: West Valley, UT

BIO: The switch hitting middle infielder joins the PaddleHeads for the 1st time after spending the last 2 seasons in the Pioneer League. Gordon would win a league championship as a member of the Grand Junction Rockies in his rookie season in 2022 before being traded to the Glacier Range Riders in 2023. In 85 games with the 'Riders, Gordon would establish himself as the everyday 2nd baseman finishing with a .291 average with 13 home runs and 14 doubles. Prior to his time in the Pioneer, Gordon played college ball at Louisiana-Monroe, and Lubbock Christian.

#12 Tyler Johnson

Height/Weight: 6'0/220

Birthdate: October 25, 1999

Hometown: Bentonville, AR

BIO: The 2022 NCBWA Division I All-American joins the PaddleHeads for his 3rd professional season after spending the last 2 years in the Detroit Tigers system. In all Johnson would appear in 34 games with 3 different affiliates of the Tigers over the last 2 seasons. The Arkansas native was a monster offensively in his senior season at Coastal Carolina finishing with a .357 average in 51 games to go along with 19 homers. Johnson would earn All-Conference recognition tallying the highest slugging percentage (.754) of any player in the Sun Belt to go along with his All-American accolades.

#29 Roberto Pena

Height/Weight: 6'1/210

Birthdate: June 11, 1999

Hometown: Caracas, Venezuela

BIO: The former Kansas State Wildcat kicks off his collegiate career with the PaddleHeads after appearing in 160 games at the NCAA Division I level. In his senior season at Kansas State, Pena would smash 15 home runs to go along with 14 doubles to lead the team in both categories. The home run total was good for 4th all time in program history. Pena would also spend time in the MLB

Draft League last year batting .254 in 36 with the Fredrick Keys. Prior to joining the Wildcats, the Venezuela native would spend 2 seasons with the South Florida Bulls.

#11 Collin Runge

Height/Weight: 6'0/190

Birthdate: November 13, 1996

Hometown: Redmond, OR

BIO: The Western Oregon product returns to the Pioneer League for his 3rd season after spending the last 2 with the Great Falls Voyagers. Runge would appear in 166 games for the Voyagers over the last 2 seasons as a regular in the Great Falls lineup. Runge holds a career .294 batting average in 700 professional at-bats which includes 30 doubles and 199 RBIs. Prior to his time at Western Oregon, Runge also spent a season at the University of Portland. Runge was also a college teammate of Patrick Chung and former PaddleHeads starting pitcher Austin Crowson.

#22 Cameron Thompson

Height/Weight: 5'11/190

Birthdate: October 14, 1997

Hometown: Pasadena, TX

BIO: Thompson returns for his 4th season with the PaddleHeads in 2024 looking to build on his legacy in the Garden City having already left his mark. The Kansas State Product has played in 265 games with Missoula over the last 3 seasons. Thompson has played in at least 85 games in each of the last 2 seasons appearing in every regular season game during the 2022 season. In that time, Thompson holds a .321 career average with 74 doubles, 11 triples, 35 home runs. The native of Texas was also a league champion in his rookie season back in 2021.

#2 Kamron Willman

Height/Weight: 6'3/175

Birthdate: February 25, 1998

Hometown: Bakersfield, CA

BIO: Willman returns for his 3rd stint with the PaddleHeads after spending portions of the last 2 seasons in Missoula. After a breakout season as a rookie in 2022 out of New Mexico State, Willman would sign a contract with the Twins Organization in the early portions of the 2023 seasons. Willman played in 33 games with the Class A Fort Meyers in the Twins system last season. In 86 games with the PaddleHeads, Willman holds a .345 average with 22 doubles and 58 driven in.

OUTFIELDERS

#4 Josh Elvir

Height/Weight: 6'2/220

Birthdate: October 23, 1995

Hometown: Kemah, TX

BIO: The 2022 Pioneer League Champion returns to Missoula after spending 27 games with the club a season ago. Elvir would make an impact in that time down the stretch of the regular season batting .308 with 8 doubles and 6 home runs. The Texas native spent the prior 2 seasons with the Grand

Junction Rockies appearing in 137 combined games in 2021-2022. In 164 games in his professional career, Elvir holds a .331 batting average with 42 doubles, 38 homers, and 161 RBIs.

#32 Adam Fogel

Height/Weight: 6'5/215

Birthdate: September 2, 1998

Hometown: Palos Verdes, CA

BIO: The Southern California native joins the PaddleHeads in his first year of professional baseball after completing his college career in SEC Country. Fogel would complete his college career in 2022 with the University of Kentucky appearing in 58 games. The lanky outfielder also played at the University of Hawaii from 2017-2021 earning All-Big West honors in his final season there in 2021.

Fogel holds a career .288 batting average at the NCAA level in 229 games with the Rainbow Warriors, and the Wildcats. The Palos Verdes native also played in the Major League Draft League in 2022 appearing in 29 games with Mahoning Valley.

#3 Jaylon Lee

Height/Weight: 5'11/200

Birthdate: December 13, 1998

Hometown: Newport News, VA

BIO: The speedster looks to gain traction in his first season in professional baseball after finishing his college career last spring at James Madison University playing in 45 games. Prior to his time with the Drakes, Lee enjoyed an outstanding career at Eastern Mennonite University. In his last season there in 2022, Lee amassed a .382 batting average in 36 games with the Royals. The Virginia native appeared in 186 games at the NCAA level in his time in college.

#21 Mike Rosario

Height/Weight: 6'1/202

Birthdate: July 22nd, 2000

Hometown: Newberry, FL

BIO: After transferring from the University of Miami, Rosario finished his college career last spring with Florida International University. In that season with FIU, Rosario would lead the Panthers in stolen bases (20) and runs scored (51) while batting .321. Rosario would also start in 48 games with the Panthers last season finishing with 70 hits overall. The Florida native appeared in 39 games with the Hurricanes before transferring to FIU. Rosario is also the cousin of Major League Baseball player Amed Rosario who currently plays with the Tampa Bay Rays.

#6 Alec Sanchez

Height/Weight: 5'11/203

Birthdate: October 26, 1998

Hometown: Jacksonville, FL

BIO: Sanchez joins the PaddleHeads after a strong showing this past spring at Florida International University when he led the team in home runs (15) and walks (25). Sanchez did this while also finishing with a .331 batting average in 47 games with the Panthers. The Florida native would then head to the Major League Draft League playing in 21 games with the Fredrick Keys batting .281 in his time there. Prior to his time at FIU, Sanchez also spent time at Florida State appearing in 40 games with the Seminols in 2019.

The PaddleHeads will open the home portion of their schedule on Tuesday June 4th opening a 9 game homestand opposite a treasure state foe in the Great Falls Voyagers. Tickets and more information can be found on gopaddleheads.com.

