Late Inning Serge Leads Missoula To Win Over Idaho Falls

June 12, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads played host to the Idaho Falls Chukars in the first game of a 3-game set on Tuesday night at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park. The visitors would find some offensive production in the early innings which led to an early advantage. The Chukars would also hold the PaddleHeads offense in check through 5 innings allowing Idaho Falls to stay in front. The Missoula offense would begin to see their fortunes turn however in the bottom of the 6th. Once the offense got rolling, there would be no stopping it on this night.

The Paddleheads would race to a sizable advantage in innings 6 through 8 scoring 8 unanswered runs to claim a 7-run advantage. The bullpen would also back the effort of starter Nick Parker down the stretch as only 1 run would cross the plate over the final 4 innings of regulation. The end result would be a 10-4 victory for Missoula as the PaddleHeads claimed their 7th consecutive victory on the homestand.

