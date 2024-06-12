Ballers' Pleasants Signs with San Francisco

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Ballers have sold the contract of RHP Elijah Pleasants to the San Francisco Giants, pending a physical.

Pleasants becomes the third Ballers player to have his contract purchased by a major league club, after Danny Kirwin, who had his contract purchased by the Boston Red Sox in April, and Tyler Davis, who went to the Chicago White Sox last week.

Plesasants has been extremely impressive in his start to his pro career, including in his last appearance, picking up the win over the Yolo High Wheelers on Sunday, allowing two runs in six innings, striking out nine and walking only one. On the season he was 2-0, with a 4.32 ERA, with 23 K and 4 BB in 16.2 IP.

Pleasants was a 36th Round pick of the Kansas City Royals in the 2018 MLB Draft from Rossview HS in Tennessee. He did not sign with Kansas City and began his college career with the University of Tennessee, where he was used mostly out of the bullpen. He played there for three seasons from 2019-2021 before transferring to Dallas Baptist in 2022 and Trevecca Nazarene in 2023.

As a part of the team's ongoing commitment to build alongside the community, the Ballers plan to donate a portion from each player signing to local charities.

