Early Lead Disappears

June 12, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







On June 11, 2024, the Boise Hawks secured a decisive 9-4 win over the Grand Junction Jackalopes at Memorial Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

The Jackalopes jumped ahead early, scoring three runs in the second inning thanks in part to a solo home run by Damian Henderson. Following Henderson's home run one of the Jackalopes newest additions, catcher Omar Veloz, singled to left which scored infielder Druw Sackett. Lastly, Lavoisier Fisher hit a sacrifice fly to left field, which scored Ethan Smith to score the third run of the inning.

However, the Hawks quickly responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning, tying the game. Nicholas Klemp hit a 2-run home run off Jackalopes starter Frank Racioppo, bringing the game to within one run before D.J. Poteet brought in the tying run on a fielder's choice.

Boise went on to score runs in the 3rd, 6th and 7th innings, bringing the score to 7-3 by the end of the 7th. The Jackalopes showed signs of a fight, scoring a run in the top of the 8th with a Conrad Villafuerte single to center which scored Julian Boyd. However, the Hawks slammed the door shut in the bottom half of the inning, scoring two more runs to give us the end score of 9-4. Following the game, Jackalopes manager Chris Knabenshue was optimistic about his squad, saying: "With the addition of some new players, we're getting to know what we have and figure out how it all fits together, and we feel like we're heading in a good direction."

Game two of the series between the Hawks and Jackalopes kicks off Wednesday night at 7:05pm at Memorial Stadium in Boise. All games can be watched all season long at https://share.flosports.tv/SHbH

