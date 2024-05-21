2024 Rocky Mountain Vibes Roster Set

In 2023, the Rocky Mountain Vibes made a tremendous comeback in the second half of the season to win the South Division for the first divisional title in organization history. The Vibes advanced to the postseason, but fell one win short from the Championship Series.

Now with manager Les Lancaster is his second season, the Vibes are ready to move on from the past in 2024 and exact some fresh revenge on the league. Here are three players to watch this season, as well as the Vibes full opening day roster down below.

The Return of Brett Carson

Centerfielder Brett Carson came to the Vibes from the Frontier League's Washington Wild Things during the summer of last year. He played in four games for Washington putting up a.111 batting average. The move to Rocky Mountain proved to be just what the lefty needed.

Carson batted .386 in 18 games, totaling a pair of home runs, eight doubles, 18 RBIs, 28 runs scored, and seven stolen bases. Unfortunately, his spectacular turnaround season was cut short after he broke a bone in his right hand against the Ogden Raptors on July 12th, ending his campaign.

However, the former Marietta Pioneer is back at full strength and can continue to be a terrific run producer on offense while also providing high-level outfield defense for the Vibes in 2024.

Zach Ottinger

Zach Ottinger returns for another season in Colorado Springs after being one of Rocky Mountain's aces last season with a 5-0 record.

Ottinger pitched 63.2 innings in his debut year of professional baseball, finishing with the lowest ERA (4.95) among Vibes pitchers with 30 or more innings.

The right-hander got off to a hot start in 2024, retiring seven straight batters in the Vibes exhibiton game with the Northern Colorado Owlz.

Josh Day

Josh Day, a 2022 MLB Draft selection by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 15th round, joins the Vibes as the newest middle infielder. Day is coming off a 2023 season in which he amassed 59 hits, 29 RBIs, and six home runs with the Hillsboro Hops, the Diamondbacks' High-A affiliate.

Prior to Hillsboro, Day played two seasons at the University of Missouri, where he hit .296 with nine home runs, 50 RBIs, 14 doubles, and 102 hits in 345 at-bats across 93 games.

Josh's brother, Christian, is returning this season for his second year in Rocky Mountain.

Those are just three of the Vibes 26 players to start the 2024 season. Here's a look at the full roster.

Pitchers

32 - Danny Nunan - LHP

21 - Casey Minchey - LHP

14 - Kelsey Ward - LHP

24 - Carlos Lomeli - RHP

19 - Zach Ottinger - RHP

4 - Christian Day - RHP

18 - Steyr Brinkley - LHP

17 - Brayde Hirai - LHP

35 - Trey Morrill - RHP

33 - Connor Kelly - RHP

20 - Carlos Lopez - LHP

31 - Bryson Spagnuolo - RHP

26 - Andrew Vail - LHP

30 - Khol Petersen - RHP

Catchers

9 - Billy Hancock

29 - Luke Thompson

Infielders

28 - Dane Tofteland

5 - Josh Day

15 - Ernie Yake

2- Eddie Mccabe

13 - Richel del Rosario

Outfielders

22 - Mason Sykes

6 - Brett carson

11 - Stephen Wilmer

8 - Steven Rivas

25 - Anthony Herron Jr.

