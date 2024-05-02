Mustangs Hosting Black Sox for Two Exhibition Games

May 2, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Billings Mustangs are excited to announce two Spring Training games as the team prepares for the 2024 season May 17-18.

Games start at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening an hour prior.

"We are excited for Mustangs baseball to be back," said General Manager Matt Allen. "Spring Training is a great opportunity for fans to check out some of our new players and say hi to the returners. There's nothing better than free baseball!"

Concessions will be available. The Team Store will also be open, featuring new merchandise such as Replica Jerseys, a new line of items featuring Magic City branding, a brand new hat selection, and more.

Last season, the Mustangs split their Spring Training squad into a red and a black team. This year, the Mustangs are thrilled to welcome Black Sox Professional Baseball - a traveling team of professional baseball players. The Mustangs will play the Black Sox in both games.

There is no need to purchase tickets. Just show up and enjoy the free baseball between the Mustangs and the Black Sox!

