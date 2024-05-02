PaddleHeads Begin Search for New Leader in Entertainment and Promotions.

Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads have officially announced the launch of a search for their next Entertainment and Promotions Director. Sam Boyd, aka Sammy B, has announced he is moving on at the end of the 2024 season to start a new chapter in ministry. Boyd, through his Sammy B personality and innovative approach to stadium entertainment, has helped the PaddleHeads become one of the country's top entertainment and promotional professional baseball teams.

The PaddleHeads will begin the search for his successor immediately. The goal is for Boyd and the next Director of Entertainment and Promotions to collaborate throughout the season so the quality of entertainment will continue to make joyous memories for the PaddleHeads' fans.

"Sam is going to be missed. We are thankful for his contributions to our franchise and the impact he's made over the last four years," explained PaddleHeads President Matt Ellis. "We know we have big shoes to fill so this search will be an important priority in the weeks to come."

Boyd moved to Missoula seven years ago to work with the Missoula PaddleHeads and found a home. He will stay in Missoula and continue to touch our community.

"My seven years with the Missoula PaddleHeads and Osprey has been a dream come true," commented Sam Boyd. "It has been an incredible chapter in my life, and I am excited to finish this season well and move forward to the next chapter of my life. I am so appreciative of the organization and their support of me. I look forward to this final season and all the joyful memories that we will create! "

The Promotions and Entertainment Director position is a full-time, year-round team member who is tasked with creating a fun and engaging ballpark experience for all fans at PaddleHeads home games and non-baseball events. Potential candidates can apply through the PaddleHeads website at www.gopaddleheads.com.

The Missoula PaddleHeads 2024 season is a little over a month away. Opening Night is June 4th and tickets for that game and the entire season are now available at www.gopaddleheads.com . Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise.

