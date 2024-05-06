Owlz Sign Catcher Eddie Niemann for 2024 Season

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed catcher Eddie Niemann for the 2024 season.

Niemann finished his college career at St. Leo University in 2023, where he hit .315/.373/.461 with 11 home runs and 72 RBI in 100 games with the Lions. He also helped lead them to a NCAA Division II Regionals berth in 2022.

"Eddie brings some experience and is a big body catcher who can hit," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said. "We want his defense to match his offense, and he will bring leadership behind the dish."

Niemann started his professional career last year with a brief stint with the Empire State Greys of the Frontier League. He played just eight games and drove in a pair of runs.

He said he is excited to continue his career with the Owlz.

"Being able to continue my career in Colorado with the Owlz is something I'm very grateful for," Niemann said. "I'm also looking forward to working with Coach Gonzales along with the entire staff."

