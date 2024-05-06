Vibes Spring Training Info 2024

May 6, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Rocky Mountain Vibes







Rocky Mountain Vibes Spring Training begins today! This spring's crew features old and new faces, so here's what to look for in spring ball. Returners on the mound

Two of Rocky Mountain's aces, Zach Ottinger and Christian Day, are returning for another year in the 'Springs. Ottinger spent his first season of professional baseball with Rocky Mountain, pitching 63.2 innings and holding the lowest ERA (4.95) among Vibes pitchers with over 30 innings pitched. While Day, led Rocky Mountain in strikeouts for the 2023 season with 62, and was one of only two Vibes pitchers to break the 90 innings pitched mark. The right-hander racked a team-high in appearances among starters with 20. Bringing Back a Big Bat

The Vibes also return a big time starter at the plate. Stephen Wilmer exploded onto the scene in his first season of professional baseball, hitting .354 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs in 2023. Wilmer also showed his two-way status pitching eight complete innings. New to the 'Springs

Rocky Mountain added some new firepower in the offseason. Look out for pitcher Jhofer Mejias and catcher Billy Handcock in this week's spring training. Mejias spent a season in the Brewers Minor League system where he tossed 28.2 innings with a 4.08 ERA and an almost 3-1 strikeout to walk ratio for Milwaukee's Dominican League Team. Hancock played college ball for the Mount Marty Lancers, where he hit .344 with an OPS of 1.123. After Graduation he joined the Great Falls Voyagers of the Pioneer League where put up 26 RBIs and 43 Hits in only 47 games. At the Helm

Steering for the ship for his second season in Rocky Mountain is manager Les Lancaster. The former major league pitcher oversaw the squad en route to a winning record and a playoff appearance in 2023. Along with Lancaster, hitting/catching coach Rafael Melchione is returning for his second season. Rocky Mountain is also adding pitching coach Mike Hartley and defensive coach Chad De La Guerra.

Spring Ball Roster

Here's a look at the Vibes roster as it stands.

PITCHERS:

Zach Ottinger-rhp

Christian Day-rhp

Casey Minchey-lhp

Austin Wagner-lhp

Kelsey Ward-lhp

Danny Nunan-lhp

Carlos Lomeli-rhp

Brayde Harai-lhp

Trey Morrill-rhp

Conner Kelly-rhp

Bryson SPagnuolo-rhp

Jhofer Mejias-lhp

Carlos Lopez-lhp

Steyr Brinkley-lhp

Eury Rosado Gonzalez-rhp

POSITION PLAYERS:

Stephen WIlmer-of

Brett Carson-of

Steven Rivas-of

Zaid Walker-of

Rob Malone-of

D'Aires Davis-of

Anthony Herron Jr.-1b/of

Mason Sykes-1b/3b

Eddie McCabe-2b

Leyton Barry-2b/ss

Ernie Yake-ss

Jacob Jablonski-ss/3b/1b/of

Wata Kumagi-3b/c

Michael del Rosario-ss/3b/of

Billy Hancock-c

Zach Lee-c

Omar Velos-c

Josh Day-2b/ss/3b

Where to Watch Your Vibes

You can find Rocky Mountain Vibes games all season long on Flosports.tv. Or come see us in person! Tickets are available online or in person at our ticketing office near the entrance of UCHealth Park.

Pioneer League Stories from May 6, 2024

