Southpaw Lucas Gather Signs with Owlz for 2024

May 10, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed left-handed pitcher Lucas Gather for the 2024 season.

Gather brings high-level college experience to the Owlz, having pitched at both Cal and Nevada.

"He'll be around the plate, he'll be effective, and you can never have too many lefties," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales, a former left-handed pitcher, said.

Gather missed all of the 2021 season and most of 2022 with injuries, but came back in his senior season with Nevada, recording a string of seven consecutive scoreless appearances between March and April for the Wolf Pack.

He said he is excited to kick off his professional career in NoCo.

"I'm very thankful for this opportunity," Gather said. "I'm excited to be a part of a great group of players and coaches that can help bring a championship to Northern Colorado."

