Mustang Spring Training Starts Monday

May 10, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Professional baseball at Dehler Park is back. The Mustangs have invited 31 players to their camp to compete for 26 spots.

Mustang players will practice Monday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. With proper notice, there will be media availability for coaches and players an hour prior to each practice.

Some of the returning players include: Alejandro Figueredo, Luke Fennelly, Mitch Moralez, Pat Maybach, Ethan McRae, Taylor Lomack, Luke Trueman, Trevor Jackson, Blake Evans, Brendan Ryan, and others. The Mustangs 2023 Hitting and Bench Coach Craig Maddox makes his Managerial Debut for the Mustangs this season, and Pitching Coach Dennis Rasmussen returns for his second season. Meanwhile, Joel Hartman debuts as Hitting Coach. A reminder that the Mustangs will hold two Spring Training games against the Black Sox Traveling Baseball Club at 6:35 p.m. Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18. Gates will open an hour prior. The team store will be open and concessions will be available. No ticket purchase is necessary to attend these games.

