Owlz Sign Right-Handed Pitcher Gabriel Lundbeck for 2024 Season

May 9, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed right-handed pitcher Gabriel Lundbeck for the 2024 season.

Lundbeck played collegiately at Dickinson State University in North Dakota, posting a 3.68 ERA in 17 relief appearances for the Blue Hawks.

He saved five games in 2023, including preserving his team's 5-2 win over Valley City State in the North Star Athletic Association tournament.

"Gabriel has experience closing out games, so the hope is that he will help us in the bullpen," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said.

Lundbeck played junior college ball in his home state, at Utah State Eastern, before his time at Dickinson State. He's excited to start his professional career with the Owlz.

"I'm excited to join the Owlz to be part of such a great baseball community, to compete with some really good baseball players, and to hopefully go win a championship this season," Lundbeck said.

