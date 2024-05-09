Jackalopes Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule

May 9, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes Baseball Club announced today the release of its 2024 promotional schedule. The promotional calendar includes 16 giveaways, 17 theme nights, 3 post-game fireworks, family events, and more.

Opening Night is on Tuesday June 4th and fans will get a free tee-shirt courtesy of City Market. The season will be kicked off with skydivers descending into the ballpark to deliver the ball for the first pitch.

The always exciting Jackalopes Fireworks will be shot off on Friday, June 7th courtesy of Budweiser, Thursday, July 4th and Friday, August 9th.

The Jackalopes, newly purchased by Hollywood producer/director Mike Tollin, will continue pre- and post-game player and fan interactions for autographs, pictures, etc. In addition, the Jakes will have an enhanced promotional schedule featuring some outside-the-box theme nights including a "Hawaii Night" (Friday, June 21), where a lucky fan will win two free flights to Hawaii; "Dinosaur Night" (Saturday, June 29), celebrating the Grand Valley's dinosaur heritage; "Money Night" (Friday, July 5), when fans will get chances to find money in concessions wrappers, participate in a money grab, and one lucky fan who will be "Made a Millionaire"; Hispanic Heritage Night (Friday, July 19); and an always necessary "Salute to Indoor Plumbing" (Saturday, July 27), with the first 300 fans getting a free toilet plunger.

The exciting events at Suplizio Field this summer will also feature a "Rodeo Night" sponsoired the CMU Rodeo Teram with a mechanical bull and live animals (Friday, August 16), an "Augtoberfest" (Saturday, August 17), a "Dad Bod Night" in celebration of Father's Day (Thursday, June 20) and many other fun and off-the-wall promotions.

Before each Tuesday night game, fans can take batting practice on the field for great prizes ("Fans Take BP"). On Wednesday nights, fans are encouraged to bring their glove for a pre-game catch on the field, and any fan who catches a foul ball on the fly will earn a 1-day Jackalopes professional contract and a game hat ("Catch a Ball, Win a Contract").

Each Sunday day game will be a "Splash Sunday!" with water slides, a dunk tank and other water games to help the kids to stay cool. The Jackalopes will also be honoring local heroes with discounted ticket prices in appreciation of their service to our community.

There are two very special themed weekends on the schedule with unique events planned. On Saturday, June 8, it'll be the "Kids Opening Night", with kids "running the show", baseball skills competitions and a very special pre-game baseball clinic with Jackalopes players and coaches. For the Sunday game on June 9, it'll be "Senior Opening Day", with senior citizens "running the show", Baseball Bingo, post-game "Stroll the Bases" and other fun features.

The weekend of July 20 and 21 will be "The Circle of Life Weekend". For the Saturday game the Jackalopes will celebrate "Funeral Night" by giving one "lucky" fan a free funeral. At the Sunday game, to complete "The Circle of Life", in honor of Jake the mascot's birthday, all those having birthdays that day will receive birthday cakes and gifts. ("Birth-Day Game").

Each Sunday game will also honor "Local Heroes" in partnership with Taco Bell, who will be giving away a coupon for a free taco in honor of our local military service members, first responders, police, firefighters and teachers.

Thursday July 25th will be a very special night for four amorous fans to "Win a Date with a Jackalope". Four Jackalopes players will be auctioned off for a date night, complete with a $100 gift certificate to a local restaurant for a date night dinner.

Then, on Friday July 26th, it's "Dancing with the Jackalopes", with Jackalopes players competing in a dance competition with their professional dance partners to see who the fans vote as having the best moves.

The 2024 promotional calendar will feature support nights for "Strike Out Cancer" (Thursday, July 18), "Challenger Baseball" (Friday, June 28), and "Prostate Cancer Awareness Night" (Thursday, August 15), when the first 500 fans will get a free Jackalopes foam finger in a Salute to Proctology.

There are even more special reasons to come to Jackalopes games this summer, like:

- Margarita Mondays: $2 off Margaritas

- Taco Tuesdays: 2 tacos for $2

- Dollar Dog Wednesdays

The 2024 promotional schedule can be seen below. All dates and giveaway items are subject to change.

Promotional Schedule

- Tuesday, June 4: Opening Day T-Shirt Courtesy of City Market (first 500 fans)

- Wednesday, June 5 : "Catch a Ball, Win a Contract"

- Thursday, June 6: Team Pennant Giveaway (first 500 fans)

- Friday, June 7: "Fireworks Night" presented by Budweiser

- Saturday, June 8: "Kids Opening Night" presented by Red Rock Auto

- Sunday, June 9: "Seniors Opening Day"

- Tuesday, June 18: "Golf Night at Suplizio Field Country Club"

- Wednesday, June 19: "Catch a Ball, Win a Contract"

- Thursday, June 20: "Dad Bod Night"/Mason Jar Giveaway presented by Peach Street Distillers (first 250 adult fans)

- Friday, June 21: "Hawaii Night" - Win 2 free flights to Hawaii

- Saturday, June 22: "Boxing Night" - 3 round prize fight between innings

- Sunday, June 23: "Splash Sunday" - water slide, dunk tank, water balloons

- Friday, June 28: "Classic Car Night" - classic cars on the concourse, win a car (well, car parts)

- Saturday, June 29: "Dinosaur Night"

- Sunday, June 30: "Splash Sunday" - water slide, dunk tank, water balloons

- Tuesday, July 2: Fans Take BP before the game

- Wednesday, July 3: "Catch a Ball, Win a Contract"

- Thursday, July 4: "Fireworks Night/Hot Dog Eating Contest"

- Friday, July 5: "Money Night" - Fans will find money in their food wrappers, one fan will be "Made a Millionaire", kids will play the "Money Drop"

- Saturday, July 6: "Rock n Roll Night"/ Jackalopes Cap giveaway courtesy of Carlson Vineyards (first 250 fans)

- Sunday, July 7: "Splash Sunday" - water slide, dunk tank, water balloons

- Tuesday, July 16: Fans Take BP before the game

- Wednesday, July 17: "Catch a Ball, Win a Contract"

- Thursday, July 18: "Strike Out Cancer Night"

- Friday, July 19: "Hispanic Heritage Night"

- Saturday, July 20: "Circle of Life Weekend" - "Funeral Night" - one "lucky" fan will win a free funeral

- Sunday, July 21; "Circle of Life Weekend" - Birth Day Game" - birthday cake and presents for fans who are celebrating their birthday at the ballpark/tote bag giveaway courtesy of City Market (first 300 fans)

- Tuesday, July 23: Fans Take BP before the game

- Wednesday, July 24: "Catch a Ball, Win a Contract"

- Thursday, July 25: "Date a Jake Night" - 4 Jackalopes players auctioned off for a date night

- Friday, July 26: "Dancing with the Jackalopes"

- Saturday, July 27: "Salute to Indoor Plumbing" - toilet plunger giveaway (first 300 fans)

- Sunday, July 28: "Splash Sunday" - water slide, dunk tank, water balloons

- Friday, August 9: "Back to School Fireworks Night" - flashlights giveaway courtesy of High Line Fiber (first 500 fans)

- Saturday, August 10: "Baseball Giveaway Night" courtesy of Community Hospital (first 750 fans)

- Sunday, August 11: "Splash Sunday" - water slide, dunk tank, water balloons

- Tuesday, August 13: Fans Take BP before the game

- Wednesday, August 14: "Catch a Ball, Win a Contract"

- Thursday, August 15: "Prostate Cancer Awareness Night" - free foam finger to (first 300 fans)

- Friday, August 16: "Rodeo Night" - mechanical bull riding competition, petting zoo

- Saturday, August 17: "Augtoberfest" - German themed concessions with a beer stein giveaway (first 300 fans, 21 and older)

- Sunday, August 18: "Splash Sunday" - water slide, dunk tank, water balloons

- Monday, August 19: "CMU Back to Classes Night" - lanyard giveaway courtesy of City Market (first 300 fans)

- Tuesday, August 20: Fans Take BP before the game

- Wednesday, August 21: "Catch a Ball, Win a Contract"

- Monday, August 26: "Jackalopes Team Picture Night" (first 500 fans)

- Tuesday, August 27: "Salute to Our Host Families"

- Wednesday, August 28: "Fan Appreciation Night"

For information or inquires, please reach out to [email protected] or call the office at 970-255-7625.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.