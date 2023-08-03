Owlz Return Home to Take on Grand Junction this Monday

August 3, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







The Northern Colorado Owlz return to Future Legends Field on MONDAY to take on the Grand Junction Jackalopes for a three-game series.

The series starts with the Owlz' first ever MOM MONDAY with canned wines for just $6! The week continues with TACO TUESDAY featuring tacos for $4 each or 3 for $10 and WIENER WEDNESDAY with $3 fan fare hot dogs!

On Tuesday, the Owlz have Family 4-Packs featuring four bleacher tickets, four hot dogs, and four drinks for just $50! Wednesday is "Over the Hump Day" where fans age 55 and older can get chair back seats for $10.

Also, the series marks the return of the Battle for 970 and $9.70 bleacher tickets all series long!

Parking & Gameday Info

ROAD CLOSURE INFO - https://windsorprojectconnect.com/257-eastman-construction

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.