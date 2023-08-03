Owlz Return Home to Take on Grand Junction this Monday
August 3, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release
The Northern Colorado Owlz return to Future Legends Field on MONDAY to take on the Grand Junction Jackalopes for a three-game series.
The series starts with the Owlz' first ever MOM MONDAY with canned wines for just $6! The week continues with TACO TUESDAY featuring tacos for $4 each or 3 for $10 and WIENER WEDNESDAY with $3 fan fare hot dogs!
On Tuesday, the Owlz have Family 4-Packs featuring four bleacher tickets, four hot dogs, and four drinks for just $50! Wednesday is "Over the Hump Day" where fans age 55 and older can get chair back seats for $10.
Also, the series marks the return of the Battle for 970 and $9.70 bleacher tickets all series long!
Parking & Gameday Info
ROAD CLOSURE INFO - https://windsorprojectconnect.com/257-eastman-construction
