Boise Takes Game Two of Highway Rivalry

August 3, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Hawks and Chukars were back at Melaleuca field for their second of three games, before switching playing surfaces to Boise for the final three.

Ian Oxnevad got the start for Boise, while Tom Walker was on the mound for Idaho Falls.

The first batter of the game, Kenny Oyama, blasted a solo shot over the right field wall to get the scoring started in this one.

Idaho Falls answered back to tie the game with a solo shot of their own, this one coming off of the bat of Trevor Halsema in the bottom of the second. After two innings, the two teams were tied 1-1.

But Boise's offense started to roll and rarely stopped starting in the third inning. They tallied one run in the third on an RBI single from Tyler Jorgensen, then four runs in the fourth on six base hits. They scored again in the fifth on an RBI knock from Kole Kaler, and then continued for five more runs over the next two innings. After seven innings of play, Boise was up 12-1, which would be the final from Melaleuca Field.

Ian Oxnevad was terrific for the Hawks, tossing six innings of one-run ball. Kenny Oyama, Kole Kaler, and Sam Olsson all had three-hit games, while Oyama, Minder, and Derek Maiben were all able to reach three or more times.

The Chukars and Hawks play their rubber match of the home portion of the highway rivalry on Thursday evening at Melaleuca Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM, while the gates will open at 6:00.

