Vibes Win Rain-Shortened Contest

The Rocky Mountain Vibes extend their win streak to three with a 4-2 win over the Ogden Raptors in a 6-inning ball game.

The star of the game for the Vibes was undoubtedly Drew Irvine. In his first game with Rocky Mountain the righty blazed a trail though Raptors hitters looking very comfortable. Irvine retired the last seven batters he faced and produced weak contact from Ogden batters all night. He would finish with a line of 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2K securing his first Pioneer League win and earning the Whataburger player of the game.

On the hitting side of things the Vibes pieced together a decent night at the plate. Current Pioneer League South batter of the week Dusty Stroup went 1-3 with an RBI against Raptors starter Brock Gilliam. Jacob Barfield also got in on the action with the same line of 1-3 with an RBI.

Gilliam would go the full shortened game for the Raptors and took the hill for the bottom of the sixth right before a lightning strike would compel home plate umpire William Minter to call for a lightning delay. About a half an hour later with no end to the storm in sight the game would be made final after one hour and 37 minutes.

The Vibes 4-2 win keeps them 2.0 games ahead of the Northern Colorado Owlz for first place in the Pioneer League Southern Division. That victory also gives the Vibes the series win taking the first two out of three. Rocky Mountain and Ogden face off for the final time in this series tomorrow at 6:35 p.m.

