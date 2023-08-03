Early Rally Highlights PaddleHeads' Win Over Voyagers

MISSOULA, MT- A late surge offensively put Missoula in the win column in the series opener on Tuesday night. The PaddleHead attack would waste no time on Wednesday in game 2 of the series opposite the Voyagers. Missoula would hold a sizable advantage right out of bed as Missoula would bring their whole order to the plate in the bottom of the 1st. Great Falls did not manage to find the scoreboard until the 6th. This would allow the PaddleHeads to stretch out its lead down the stretch after the hot start early.

The PaddleHeads would tally 5 first inning runs on 5 hits to jump out to an early 5-0 advantage in the first inning. Alfredo Villa would control things most of the way in 6 solid innings of work to keep Missoula firmly in front. Missoula would score 8 runs over the final 3 innings offensively on the flip side to pull away as the PaddleHeads would cruise to a 13-4 win.

