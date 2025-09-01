PaddleHeads Claim 4th Shutout Win of 2025 in Victory over Hawks

BOISE, ID- The Missoula PaddleHeads found themselves in a good old fashioned pitchers duel in Sunday's series finale with the Boise Hawks at Memorial Stadium. Matthew Sox of the PaddleHeads, and Graham Edwards of the Hawks were both on their game on the mound as both offenses were quiet through the games first 6 innings. Only one run crossed the plate in that span. The PaddleHeads attack eventually broke through in the 7th jumping to a lead. The PaddleHeads pitching staff collectively never moved an inch.

A home run from Kamron Willman proved to be enough for Sox in his outing through 6 shutout innings. The PaddleHeads offense then managed to get going in the 7th and 8th innings scoring 6 combined runs in those frames to stretch out their advantage. The bullpen never wavered down the stretch in the final 3 innings finishing with 9 strikeouts in the final 3 stanzas. The PaddleHeads staff finished with 19 strikeouts as a team in the contest. In the end, Missoula shutout its opponent for the 4th time this season in a 7-0 triumph at Memorial Stadium.

Willman gave Missoula a lead in the top of the 2nd inning with a solo blast to put the PaddleHeads in front. This was the only offensive contribution on either side leading to the 7th inning. Willman had a solid night in the win finishing 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored. Sox ensured the PaddleHeads kept the lead.

The former Hawk struck out 10 batters over 6 shutout innings en route to a win on the mound for Missoula. Sox earned his 12th win of the season for his efforts allowing only 5 hits in his outing. The right hander leads the Pioneer League in wins. Sox also eclipsed the 100 strikeout threshold in the outing (105).

Sox may have a chance to tie a PaddleHeads franchise record if he takes the mound again this season. Only Alfredo Villa in the 2023 season has finished with more wins (13) in one season.

The PaddleHeads offense finally broke through in a push of success to support outstanding pitching in the top of the 7th. A 5-run rally did just that. Leyton Berry did the first bit of damage hitting an RBI single knocking home Mike Rosario. Berry and Rosario both finished 2-for-4 in the win. A big swing from one of Missoula's newest players then provided a big punch.

In a bases loaded situation, left fielder Evan Sleight cleared the bags with a double laced down the left field line. This gave the PaddleHeads a 5-0 advantage in the final 3 innings. Colby Wilkerson then put on the final touch with an RBI single to knock in Sleight. The Alabama product was 2-for-4 in his at-bats.The PaddleHeads pen then picked up right where Sox left off.

Matthew Taubensee, Andrew Armstrong, and Zac Lampton ensured there was no drama coming down the stretch in 3 spotless innings of work. The trio only allowed a pair of base runners coming to the finish line while finishing with 9 strikeouts. Lampton's clean 9th proved to be the highlight because of a rare occurrence in professional baseball.

Boise saw their leadoff man reach base in the bottom of the 9th on a dropped 3rd strike to start things off against Lampton. That proved to not trip up the southpaw in the slightest. Lampton punched out the next 3 batters he faced consecutively to finish with 4 strikeouts in the inning.

The rookie holds a 2.87 ERA in 45 appearances out of the bullpen this season while striking out 82 batters in 47 '..." innings.

After picking up a big win Sunday, the PaddleHeads (61-29) will look ahead to their final series of the regular season. Missoula's opponent will be a brand new one in franchise history in their first ever meeting with the Yuba Sutter High Wheelers (47-42). This will also be the PaddleHeads first appearance in the state of California in franchise history. A 6-game set at Bryant Field in Marysville, California gets under way on Tuesday night with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.







