Win Streak Reaches Six After Sweep of Jackalopes

Published on September 1, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Billings Mustangs (24-18) picked up their second straight sweep with an 8-6 win over the Grand Junction Jackalopes (15-27) on Sunday afternoon at Dehler Park.

It was a back and forth game on a sunny afternoon as the teams exchanged single runs in each of the first two innings, including a solo shot by Cameron Bowen to lead off the bottom of the first.

The Mustangs took their first lead on an RBI groundout by Charlie Muniz in the bottom of the third inning to make it 3-2.

The Jackalopes responded with a run in each of the next three innings to take a 5-3 advantage.

Xavier Casserilla tied the game at five in the sixth inning on a two-run homer, but Grand Junction scored in a fourth straight inning to take a 6-5 lead in the top of the seventh.

The Mustangs jumped ahead for good in the bottom of seven as Patrick Mills tied the game with in a run on a sacrifice fly and Muniz drove in a pair on a two-run single to make it 8-6.

The win was a season high sixth straight victory for the Mustangs who will enjoy a day off on Monday before beginning a six game series against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox on Wednesday night. First pitch from Dehler Park is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.







Pioneer League Stories from September 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.