Owlz Re-Sign PBL All-Star Henry George

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have re-signed outfielder Henry George for the 2024 season.

George, a PBL Midseason All-Star in 2023, hit .353/.445/.603 with the Owlz in his first pro season, slugging 16 home runs and driving in 59 runs and hitting leadoff in 69 of his 88 games.

"Henry George was tremendous last year," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said. "He hit lead off a bunch for us as a rookie and the numbers don't lie."

George fit the leadoff role well, tying Payton Robertson for the team lead with eight triples and setting Owlz single-season records with 123 hits and 101 runs scored. He also stole 31 bases, good for fourth-best in the PBL.

"I want to come back to be a part of bringing a championship to Northern Colorado," George said.

