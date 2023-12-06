2024 Schedule Released

December 6, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







Idaho Falls, ID - The Idaho Falls Chukars, a proud member of the esteemed Pioneer League, are thrilled to announce the much-anticipated schedule for the 2024 baseball season. As a testament to the Chukars' commitment to delivering thrilling baseball experiences and fostering community engagement, the schedule promises an exciting lineup of games, special events, and fan-centric experiences.

The 2024 season marks a significant moment for the Chukars as they continue their legacy of excellence both on and off the field. Fans can expect a season filled with high-energy games, outstanding talent, and unforgettable moments at Melaleuca Field, the iconic home of the Chukars.

"The Idaho Falls Chukars are incredibly excited to unveil our 2024 season schedule in collaboration with the Pioneer League," expressed Kevin Greene, President/General Manager of the Idaho Falls Chukars. "This season promises to deliver exhilarating baseball action while creating lasting memories for our passionate fans and the entire community."

The schedule includes a dynamic mix of home and away games, giving fans ample opportunities to rally behind their beloved team. Key matchups against rival teams within the Pioneer League promise intense competition and thrilling moments that showcase the Chukars' determination and skill.

Additionally, the Chukars are preparing an array of special events, promotions, and family-friendly activities to complement the excitement on the field. From fireworks nights to fan appreciation events, the Chukars aim to create an unparalleled game-day experience for fans of all ages.

The complete schedule, including game dates, opponents, and special event details, can be found on the official Idaho Falls Chukars website, ifchukars.com. Tickets for the 2024 season will be available for purchase starting at a later date through a platform soon to be named. 2024 Season Seats, Bonus Books, and Group Nights can be reserved now by calling or visiting Melaleuca Field during normal buisness hours.

Join the Idaho Falls Chukars on their quest for victory, camaraderie, and the joy of baseball. Follow the team on social media channels for exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes content, and exciting announcements leading up to the much-anticipated 2024 season.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from December 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.