Fruita Native Sackett Signed
December 6, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release
The Grand Junction Jackalopes are pleased to announce the signing of Fruita, Colorado native Druw Sackett to the 2024 roster.
"Your baseball journey never goes how you want it to, and having the opportunity to continue to play baseball is special," Sackett said.
The infielder played his final two collegiate seasons for Division One North Dakota State University. In 2023 he hit .298 with 15 home runs, a team-best 53 RBI, and 51 runs scored. All this and his defense at four different positions netted Sackett a first-team all-conference nod in the Summit League.
Before transferring to NDSU for the 2022 season, he played a season at Northeastern Junior College and two at Scottsdale Community College.
Sackett is no stranger to Suplizio Field, as he played there with Fruita Monument High School and is excited to return as a professional.
"Feels like everythings coming full circle being able to come back home and playing in front of friends and family. Play on my home turf, see where it goes."
