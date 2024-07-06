Jackalopes Ride Massie's Start to Big Win

July 6, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







Evan Massie delivered the best start of his professional career while David Rivera had three hits and four RBI as the Grand Junction Jackalopes defeated the Idaho Falls Chukars by a 9-1 score on Friday night.

The Jacks scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back, adding on throughout the game while holding the Chukars scoreless for the final seven innings at Suplizio Field. Grand Junction and Idaho Falls have now split the first four games of the six-game series, with the final two games to follow on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Massie shone in a Player of the Game-winning performance, pitching 6 1/3 innings and giving up just one run on five hits while striking out six and walking just two. It was Massie's longest start of his professional career, surpassing the six innings of four-run baseball he threw during his latest start last Sunday against the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

The Jackalopes gave Massie an early lead with a four-run first inning against Chukars starter Casey Minchey. With one out, the Jacks had five consecutive batters reach base, courtesy of a single from Ethan Smith, a walk to Andres Rios, back-to-back RBI singles from Kelly Dugan and Conrad Villafuerte and a two-run single from David Rivera.

The Chukars answered in the top of the second with three singles against Massie to load the bases with one out. But although one run scored on an RBI groundout from Chukars catcher Craig Corliss, Massie retired Theo Hardy to end the inning and Idaho Falls would fail to score again.

Minchey recovered to hold the Jackalopes scoreless over the next three frames, but the Jacks oWense came alive in the middle innings to extend the lead. After the bases loaded on a single, hit by pitch and walk with one out, Rivera came through again with another two-run single to make it 6-1 Jackalopes and eWectively chase the starting pitcher.

The sixth inning started with a double from catcher Omar Veloz and an RBI triple from Julian Boyd, who later scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-1 after six. Grand Junction's final run of the game came in the seventh inning, when third baseman Benjamin Rosengard doubled and scored on a dropped fly ball hit by Druw Sackett, who started at first base. With his first appearance at first of the year, Sackett has now played six of a possible nine positions for the Jackalopes this season.

After Massie exited, the Jackalopes bullpen slammed the door. Diego Jordan pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing a hit to the first batter he faced but retiring the next five, including a pair of strikeouts. Will Levine pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out Brandon Bohning looking to end the game.

The Jackalopes improve their record to 13-27 with the win. Idaho Falls drops to 17-23 with the loss. The two teams will do battle again on Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. It will be Rock n' Roll night at the ballpark, with the first 250 fans receiving a Jackalopes hat courtesy of Carlson Vineyards.

