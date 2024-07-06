Mustangs Drop Doubleheader

July 6, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Mustangs drop both games of the double-header Friday evening.

Northern Colorado defeated the Mustangs 10-5 in game one, while Chase Jesse tossed a gem in game two handing the Mustangs a 9-1 loss.

Northern Colorado scored 10 runs in the first inning with a Dave Matthews three-run homer putting the cherry on top, and the Mustangs couldn't recover.

Daniel Willie tossed four and two thirds giving up just two runs on two hits with a walk and six punchouts in relief of Ethan McRae. Unfortunately, McRae only recorded one out in the first inning and gave up eight runs, six earned, on six hits with one walk.

Gary Lora and Dustin Crenshaw provided RBI singles in the second, while two more scored in the sixth. Connor Denning checked in with an RBI single in the seventh, but the Mustangs couldn't pull of the comeback in a 10-5 loss.

The Owlz picked up a RBI single by Jackson Coutts to put themselves on the board in the top of the third of game two. Dario Gomez picked up an RBI double, while Kevin Jimenez doubled home two runs in the third. Garrett Keuber hit an RBI double to go up 5-0.

Another pair scored in the fourth for the Owlz, while they picked up a two-RBI double by Henry George in the seventh to go up 9-0.

Jesse finally exited the game in the seventh as the Mustangs scored a run on an RBI walk by Taylor Lomack, but couldn't find any more momentum as they fall 9-1 in game two.

The Mustangs try to get back into the series Saturday. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. with pre-game coverage starting at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

