Jackalopes Fall Despite Henderson's Effort

July 6, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







Grand Junction, Colorado, is many hundreds of miles away from the nearest ocean, but as the 4th of July game between the Idaho Falls Chukars and Grand Junction Jackalopes began to wear on and Damian Henderson took the mound, fog rolled in over the ballpark.

Henderson, an outfielder by trade, was once an attempted pitching convert in the Cincinnati Reds organization. Now, with the Jackalopes, his outings on the mound came second to his work at the plate.

However, on this night, with an injured right hand and his team trailing the Idaho Falls Chukars 18-7, the lefty got the call from manager Chris Knabenshue to eat the final two innings.

When Henderson arrived at the mound, it was unlike any other time before.

As townsfolk in the Lincoln Park parking lot beyond right field awaited the fireworks display that would follow the game, they had lit fireworks and sparklers. The volume of these displays increased throughout the game until, by the time Henderson got to the hill in the 8th, a palpable sulfurous cloud hung over the diamond.

Despite the artificial weather, which caused a dropped pop fly on the other side of the ball, Henderson spun two scoreless innings, taking an 18-8 Jackalopes loss to the finish line.

Well before the city patrons filled the sky with their fireworks, the Chukars filled the scoreline with theirs.

Aided by walks and hit batters, the Chukars worked 30 men on base throughout the game and scored in all but three innings, including a five-run first and a six-run fifth inning.

The star of the night for Idaho Falls was Brett Barrera, who reached base six times, hit two home runs, drove in three runs, and scored five runs of his own. The Chukars star came within a hit of tying the Pioneer League single-game record.

On the hill for the Jackalopes, the night got off to a rough start. Josh Verdon recorded the first two outs of the ballgame but could not retire a third, ultimately allowing seven straight base runners and five runs before being lifted.

The Jackalope bullpen did fare better, but not much, utilizing five relievers who, other than Henderson, each gave up multiple runs.

Early on, the offense kept stride for the Jackalopes, cutting the lead to one for the Chukars in the second inning despite the away team's five-run first.

The usual suspects were at play. Kelly Dugan ripped his fourth home run of the year (he would add a fifth in the 9th inning, a ball that disappeared into the aforementioned haze beyond the right field wall). David Rivera also hit one out, and Ethan Smith brought home two with an RBI single.

After the five runs in the first two innings, the Jackalopes could not score more than a smattering. Single digits in the 4th, 7th and 9th. Not nearly enough to keep up with the onslaught from Idaho Falls.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.