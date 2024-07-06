Early Inning Rally Leads Boise Past Missoula Friday

July 6, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Missoula PaddleHeads would be the first team on the board in action Friday opposite the Boise Hawks.Behind a sacrifice fly from Adam Fogel, Missoula would hold the advantage in the top of the 3rd. After leading for the majority of the first 3 games of the series, the Hawks made sure Friday's game would have a much different feel behind a big offensive push in the next half inning.

A pair of home runs would key a rally for the Hawks that saw Boise jump out to a 4-run lead. Missoula would hang around throughout with home runs doing damage of their own. The PaddleHeads were never able to get back in front in any sequence after falling behind however allowing Boise to scrape by for the first time in the series in a 9-7 win over the PaddleHeads.

