Jackalopes Unveil Official Nickname

July 2, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes are excited to announce that their official nickname will be "The Jacks." This decision comes after a successful fan vote on social media, which started at the beginning of the season. The team is thrilled to embrace this new identity, strengthening the connection with their dedicated fan base.

In the social media poll, fans were given the opportunity to choose between three potential nicknames: Jakes, Jacks, or Lopes. The response was enthusiastic, with fans from all over the Grand Valley participating in the vote. The results were as follows:

Jacks: 63.8%

Lopes: 28.7%

Jakes: 7.4%

"This is a defining moment in our second year as the Jackalopes," said team owner Mike Tollin. "Our mascot, Jake, is having a bit of an identity crisis, so we will not require him to change his name. Please show him some compassion the next time you're at the ballpark. And I look forward to seeing you this week- please join us for our big fireworks show Thursday night!"

The Grand Junction Jackalopes, now officially known as "The Jacks," will debut their new nickname and associated branding in the upcoming games and promotional materials. Merchandise featuring the new nickname will soon be available, allowing fans to show their support for the team.

Stay tuned for more updates and exciting events as the Jacks continue their season. The team appreciates the ongoing support and dedication of their fans and looks forward to many successful seasons under their new nickname.

