This Week with the Jackalopes
July 2, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release
The Jackalopes have another full week of promos planned for this week, come out to Suplizio Field and check out all the fun we have in store!
July 3rd - Catch a Ball, Sign a Contract
You got that right! Any fan who catches a foul ball on the fly will be invited to sign an official Pioneer League contract, get a hat and be invited back to a future game to take batting practice prior to the game. Don't forgot your glove!
July 4th - Fireworks Night
It's the big day! Help us celebrate this great nation with a baseball game and a fireworks show!
July 5th - Money Night
We'll have money themed games and activities, one lucky fan will be "made a millionaire" and there will be money hidden (safely) inside food wrappers, Willy Wonka style!
July 6th - Rock n' Roll Night
Along with all the Rock n' Roll themed games, we invite fans to dress in their best 80's attire and we will be giving out a free Jackalopes hat courtesy of Carlson Vineyards to the first 250 fans!
July 7th - Brunch & Splash Sunday
Every Sunday is Splash Sunday at Suplizio Field! Water-themed games galore! In addition to the splash, we'll be serving specialty brunch food and cocktails!
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from July 2, 2024
- This Week with the Jackalopes - Grand Junction Jackalopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Junction Jackalopes Stories
- This Week with the Jackalopes
- Jackalopes Get Bats on Track, Score Knockout Round Win
- Rain Provides No Relief in Another Loss
- Rain Ends Chance to Rally
- Rocky Mountain Bats Still Booming against Jacks