This Week with the Jackalopes

July 2, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Jackalopes have another full week of promos planned for this week, come out to Suplizio Field and check out all the fun we have in store!

July 3rd - Catch a Ball, Sign a Contract

You got that right! Any fan who catches a foul ball on the fly will be invited to sign an official Pioneer League contract, get a hat and be invited back to a future game to take batting practice prior to the game. Don't forgot your glove!

July 4th - Fireworks Night

It's the big day! Help us celebrate this great nation with a baseball game and a fireworks show!

July 5th - Money Night

We'll have money themed games and activities, one lucky fan will be "made a millionaire" and there will be money hidden (safely) inside food wrappers, Willy Wonka style!

July 6th - Rock n' Roll Night

Along with all the Rock n' Roll themed games, we invite fans to dress in their best 80's attire and we will be giving out a free Jackalopes hat courtesy of Carlson Vineyards to the first 250 fans!

July 7th - Brunch & Splash Sunday

Every Sunday is Splash Sunday at Suplizio Field! Water-themed games galore! In addition to the splash, we'll be serving specialty brunch food and cocktails!

