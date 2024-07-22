This Week with the Jackalopes
July 22, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release
This week the Jackalopes will take on the Vibes in a six-game series at Suplizio Field and, as always, we have a ton of fun promotions planned!
July 24 - Catch a Ball, Sign a Contract
You got that right! Any fan who catches a foul ball on the fly will be invited to sign an official Pioneer League contract, get a hat and be invited back to a future game to take batting practice prior to the game. Don't forgot your glove!
July 25 - Date a Jake
We'll be auctioning off a date with some of your favorite Jackalopes!
July 26 - Dancing with the Jackalopes
Between innings, you'll get to watch some of your favorite Jackalopes players partake in a dance competition and vote on who the winner is!
July 27 - Salute to Indoor Plumbing
You read that right! Free toilet plunger giveaway for the first 300 fans.
July 28 - Brunch & Splash Sunday
Every Sunday is Splash Sunday at Suplizio Field! Water-themed games galore! In addition to the splash, we'll be serving specialty brunch food and cocktails!
