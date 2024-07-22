PBL Announces 85th Anniversary All-PBL Team

The Pioneer Baseball League, an MLB Partner League that was founded in 1939, announced today its 85th Anniversary "All PBL Team". As part of the PBL's 85th anniversary celebration, former PBL President and Commissioner Jim McCurdy selected a team of the finest players over the league's past 85 years.

"There is no one who knows the history and lore of the Pioneer League better than my dear friend and former league President, Jim McCurdy," said Pioneer League President Mike Shapiro. "Jim has done an incredible job of assembling this 'All PBL Team', and all of us with the Pioneer League are so honored to have had him use his vast knowledge and experience to make this happen."

McCurdy's prestigious team consists of 30 players along with honorable mentions who have demonstrated exceptional performances throughout their careers in the PBL that have earned them the right to be named on this team.

Jim McCurdy, who served as President of the Pioneer Baseball League for 27 years and as Commissioner for 2 years, brings an unparalleled depth of knowledge and passion to this selection. "It is my honor to be the one who revisits 85 years of PBL play to select the 85 th

Anniversary Team" said Jim McCurdy. "These players represent and celebrate all of the great players and performances in the history of the PBL. Some are mentioned, but many are not. The Team also stands for the fans and communities that have joined in producing the rich history of PBL professional baseball" McCurdy said.

Selections were made based on player statistics, quality of season or seasons in the PBL, analytic correlation between the full-season (Class C and Class A--1939-1963) stats to the Short-Season results (1964-2020), and reflections on the players' careers. Players who are currently playing were not eligible for consideration. As a result, notable players such as Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story, Paul Goldschmidt, Joey Votto, Corey Seager, and Salvador Perez do not appear on the roster. Additionally, players who participated in the 3rd Era--MLB Partner League (2021-present) were also not considered.

The Pioneer League is proud to celebrate its rich history and the incredible talent that has passed through its ranks over the past 85 years. This All PBL Team is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and excellence of these legendary players.

Starting Lineup:

Catcher - Gus Triandos

1B - Tony Robello

2B - Gary Redus

SS - Gary Sheffield

3B - Dick Allen

LF - Dick Stuart

CF - Oscar Sardinas

RF - Frank Robinson

DH - Cecil Fielder

Pitchers:

SP - Larry Jansen

SP - Jim Kaat

SP - Pedro Martinez

SP - Harry Perkowski

SP - Ken Kimball

RP - Ricardo Rodriguez

RP - Gerald Staley

RP - Vladimir Nunez

CP - Tim Peters

To read the full article of the 85 th Anniversary All-PBL Team written by Jim McCurdy, please visit https://pioneerleague.com/sports/bsb/2024/releases/20240722lowtgz

