Week 9 Recap

July 22, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Boise Hawks got off to a strong start in the second half of the Pioneer League season by winning four of six games at the Great Falls Voyagers.

One week into the backend of the campaign, the Hawks (4-2) are in a three-way tie for second place, one game behind the first half champion Missoula PaddleHeads.

Boise continues its 12-game road trip with six games at the Glacier Range Riders, July 23-28.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

July 16

The Hawks scored four times in the eighth inning to record a 10-6 victory. Micah Yonamine's two-run double gave Boise the lead and Troy Viola followed with a two-run home run, his second long ball of the night. Noah Marcelo, Yonamine and Viola opened the game with back-to-back-to-back home runs to stake the Hawks to a 3-0 lead.

July 17

Tyler Jorgensen collected four hits and Patrick Merino hit a monstrous two-run home run in an 8-1 victory. Isaac Mendez logged six innings of one-run ball for his first professional victory.

July 18

The Hawks fell behind 8-0 and were held to five hits in a 9-4 loss.

July 19

Despite jumping out to a 2-0 lead, the Hawks made three errors and were limited to five hits for second-straight night in a 10-4 loss.

July 20

Boise scored seven times in the first inning and cruised to a 19-4 win. The Hawks collected 18 hits, including 14 singles. Yonamine was 5-for-6 with a double and six RBI. Opening Day starter Brayden Spears (2-0) returned from the injured list and gave up one run in five innings with seven strikeouts to earn the victory.

July 21

The Hawks scored twice in the eighth to come away with a 7-5 victory. Yonamine and Viola each had three hits and Viola drove in three runs.

