Owlz Pummeled by Vibes, 13-2

(Colorado Springs, CO) - The Rocky Mountain Vibes (26-33) scored the final 13 runs of the game as the Owlz (24-36) lost the series opener with the Vibes, 13-2 on Wendesday night at UCHealth Park.

Anthony Mulrine gave the Owlz the lead first on Wednesday night, smashing a two-run homer in the second inning, his second of the season, giving the Owlz a 2-0 lead.

The lead didn't last long as the Vibes came back and scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning on a two-run homer off the bat of Cam Devanney and a solo homer from Jose Sibrian. The Vibes added to it in the third with their second three-run inning. Devanney drove in a pair with a double and then Nick Kahle drove in a run with a single, pushing the lead to 6-2.

The Vibes big inning came in the fourth, scoring five runs off of four hits with the help of two Owlz errors. Rocky Mountains cored one more in the seventh and another in the eighth as the Owlz dropped the opener, 13-2. Paxton Schultz (1-2) earned the win while Ryan Randel (0-1) was charged with the loss. The Owlz and the Vibes will continue the series on Thursday night at 6:40.

