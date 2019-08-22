Junction Loses Fourth Straight

In the first of a four-game set, the Rockies fell to the Raptors on Wednesday by a score of 5-3 at Suplizio Field.

Ogden jumped out to 1-0 in the opening frame on Sauryn's Lou's 15th RBI double of the year but it was the only run that Anderson Amarista allowed in his five-inning start.

The second inning saw GJ take a 2-1 lead courtesy of a 425-foot Colin Simpson solo blast and a run-scoring double from Walking Cabrera. In the fourth, Cabrera got to Raptors' starter Antonio Hernandez again with an RBI single that pushed the Rockies' lead to 3-1.

However, after Jake Opitz turned to the bullpen in the sixth, the visitors tied the contest 3-3 against Ever Moya as Zac Ching's RBI double and a run-scoring knock from All-Star Jon Littell completed the comeback.

After a scoreless seventh, Ogden took the lead in the eighth with two outs via Ching's run on Anderson Pilar's wild pitch and Andrew Shaps' plating of Lao with a single to left field.

Grand Junction had no answer for the likes of Nick Robertson and Reza Aleaziz through the final two innings as the two flamethrowers didn't allow a hit and struck out four.

With Pilar taking the loss, Mark Mixon accepted the win for the Raptors thanks to two clean frames and two strikeouts.

Mitchell Kilkenny is set to make tomorrow's start for the Rox as he'll oppose Yeison Cespedes in game two on Thursday night.

