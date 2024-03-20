Outfielder Pemberton Signs with Wausau Woodchucks

Wausau, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks have signed Luke Pemberton, an outfielder from Pepperdine University, for the Summer of 2024.

OF - Luke Pemberton| 6'1" | R/R | Redshirt Junior | Pepperdine University

Pemberton attended Boulder High School in Boulder, Colorado before signing with Pepperdine for his college career. In his first two seasons, he notched 11 RBIs and 12 runs, driving in a career-high 5 RBIs in a single game on April 5th of last season.

With a strong start to the 2024 season, Pemberton has already recorded 16 hits and 10 RBIs. He has showcased his power, driving 3 doubles and a home run to start the spring.

Opening Day for the Wausau Woodchucks 2024 season is Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at Athletic Park in Wausau. The first 500 fans 18 and older will receive a hat, sponsored by Wisconsin Lottery. Half and full season tickets, along with ticket packages, group tickets and hospitality areas are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale later this spring.

