Join the Stingers ESPN March Madness Tournament Challenge

March 20, 2024







The Stingers are hosting our 2nd annual ESPN March Madness Tournament Challenge. Fill out a bracket to join in on the fun! The Stingers are offering prizes for the top three placements:

$250 Gift Card

$100 Gift Card

$50 Gift Card

These gift cards can be redeemed for concessions and merchandise throughout the 2024 season. If interested, fill out the form to receive access to the bracket pool.

All brackets must be received by 10 am CT on March 21 to be eligible.

