Bismarck Larks Announce 2024 Coaching Staff

(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks announce their 2024 coaching staff highlighted by Field Manager and Director of Player Operations Mark Weidemaier. The Larks name Jack Gonzales as the team's Pitching Coach and Samuel Tetrault as the team's Assistant Coach.

"We are thrilled to have Mark Weidemaier join the Bismarck Larks," Larks Owner and CEO John Bollinger said. "Mark brings not only the Major League Baseball (MLB) experience needed to develop players for the next level, but the strong desire to build a culture of winning. He knows and trusts both Jack and Sam as guys that can help the Larks succeed this summer and ultimately help young professionals get to the next level beyond college."

In MLB, Weidemaier most recently served as an advance scout for the Cincinnati Reds in 2018. From 2013-2015, he was the Major League Defensive Coordinator, Advance Scout, and at one time acting Bench Coach with the Washington Nationals, helping lead the team to 96 wins and a National League East Division Title in 2014. He also spent 15 seasons as a special assistant and advance scout for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians. During Mark's tenure, these teams won numerous division titles including a 1995 American League Championship with the Indians. Some of the MLB managers he's worked for include Joe Torre, Kirk Gibson, and Matt Williams.

Jack Gonzales is a former pitcher at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, California (2021-2022). The 2022 team was National Runner-Ups where he was named a CoSIDA Academic All-American, 2nd Team All PacWest, a National Pitcher of the Week and the owner of a 15-strikeout no-hitter to cap off his 7-1 season. Gonzales was a four-year student athlete at Dixie State University (2017-2021) where he was named 2021 All WAC Honorable Mention where he broke school records in career and season strikeouts per nine innings. He is third place all-time in career appearances and strikeouts at Dixie State University. The 3.94 GPA Graduate School student and 5x Dean's List recipient formerly played in the Northwoods League with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in 2020 and 2021 where he appeared in 18 total games.

"Both Jack and Sam are guys who are hungry for success and want to be difference-makers in the game of baseball. They want to learn and be mentored in this prestigious Northwoods League," Weideamier said. "Being successful on the field starts with our coaches being prepared - myself included. After talking with Jack and Sam, I know these are guys that will get the Larks prepared and game-ready."

Samuel Tetrault is an alumnus of the University of Arizona where he was a member of the 2021 PAC-12 Champion team. He served under Head Coach Jay Johnson for four seasons and under Assistant Head Coach Nate Yeskie for two seasons. He currently is the Assistant Coach at Iowa Western Community College. He led the team's 2023 outfield group including All-American award winner Brandon Rogers and All-Region CF, Tye Wood, and freshman Josh Wakefield earning All-Region honors. Four of Tetrault's outfielders have moved on to play Division 1 baseball (Brandon Rogers, Tye Wood, Terrick Thompson-Allen, C.J. Richmond). He formerly served as an assistant for the Orange County Riptide in the California Collegiate League. The left-handed fungo hitter and right-handed batting practice thrower is making his debut in the Northwoods League in 2024 with the Larks.

"Jack is going to lead the conversation and make sure our pitchers and catchers are prepared and ready to be leaders. The battery mates need to be on the same page when attacking hitters and attacking the strike zone," Weidemaier said. "I believe in being aggressive on the basepaths and being sound defensively and Sam is the guy to help us hit the next level. Sam is going to coach first, handle the outfielders and help with the base running. Defensive positioning and scouting ahead is crucial for team success and his high energy and analytical approach to the game of baseball is going to help the Larks win some games this season."

