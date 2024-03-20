Former la Crosse Logger Graham Pauley Debuts in MLB

Rochester, Minn. - Former La Crosse Logger Graham Pauley made his Major League debut for the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Pauley is the 341st former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Pauley, who played collegiately at Duke University, played for the Loggers in 2020. He was drafted by the Padres in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

In 2020 with the Loggers, Pauley played in 14 games and hit .184 with three RBI, three runs scored and 10 walks.

Pauley started his professional career in 2022 with the Padres Rookie level team in the Arizona Complex League. After 15 games he was promoted to the Lake Elsinore Storm of the A Level California League. Between the two clubs he played in 32 games and hit .276 with four home runs, seven doubles, and one triple. He drove in 25 and stole six bases.

In 2023 Pauley started the season in Lake Elsinore and then moved up, after 62 games, to the Fort Wayne Tin Caps of the Hi-A Midwest League. He would play in 45 games in Fort Wayne before another promotion, to end the season, to the San Antonio Missions of the AA Texas League. For the year, he hit a combined .308 over 127 games with 23 home runs, five triples and 32 doubles. He drove in 94, scored 98 times and stole 22 bases.

In his Major League debut against the Dodgers in Korea, Pauley entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the 9th inning and struck out on a foul tip.

