Otters to Have Six-Game Homestand, Featuring Exciting Promotions and Anniversary Celebration

June 11-16, the Otters will return home to Bosse Field against the Windy City Thunderbolts and the Schaumburg Boomers.

Tuesday's series opener is at 6:35 p.m. for $2 Tuesday, featuring $2 General Admission tickets and $2 popcorn.

The Otters will host Splash Day Jun. 12 for a special 12:05 p.m. start time at Bosse Field. Formerly known as Day Camp-Day Care Day, summer camps and daycares must register for the event. Registration is $10 per person and includes a G.A. ticket and a meal consisting of a hot dog, chips and water. Giant inflatables will also be available to those registered. Camps and daycares should be prepared to get splashed to beat the heat.

Thursday, June 13 will be Working Distributors Bud Light Thirsty Thursday with special priced drafts.

Friday, June 14 will feature a sticker giveaway courtesy of Signarama. Game is presented by the Southside Stars Youth Zone and Signarama.

June 15 is a night you will not want to miss as that day will be the official celebration night of the 25th anniversary season for the Evansville Otters. Pack the stands as the Otters celebrate 25 seasons since the Otters' debut season in 1995, helping bring back professional baseball in Evansville for the first time in a decade.

With a big night in store, these events coincide with a commemorative anniversary season hat giveaway courtesy of Heritage Federal Credit Union, a postgame firework display, and Girl Scout Night. Pre-registered girl scouts will receive a General Admission ticket, hot dog, chips and water, get to meet the Otters and participate in a postgame baseball clinic, receive a commemorative patch, and camp out overnight at Bosse Field. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's homestand finale is sponsored by WOW! Internet, TV and Phone.

Lane latest Otter to head to Mets organization

Evansville Otters utility position player Taylor Lane had his contract purchased by the New York Mets this week.

"It was pretty evident that Taylor committed himself this offseason to being ready for the season," Otters manager Andy McCauley said. "He came into camp in great shape and put on some good weight."

"I was caught off guard a bit and about to head out to the field at Bosse Field when Andy broke the news," Lane said. "I had a whirlwind of emotions and was extremely excited trying to think of who I was going to call first, mom or dad."

Taylor Lane is from Chesapeake, Va. and joined the Otters in the second half of the 2018 season following his senior season at Arizona State University.

"Definitely looking forward to going out there to Columbia and starting the journey to where I know I belong," Lane said. "As cliche as it sounds, I'm playing with a chip on my shoulder after not being drafted out of ASU."

"Proving people wrong is nice, but proving yourself right will always be more rewarding."

