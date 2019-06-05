Rose Powers Boomers to Victory

SCHAUMBURG, IL - Matt Rose drove home four runs as the Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, won a fifth straight at home, improving to 9-2 in front of the home fans with a 6-3 doubling up of the Gateway Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Gateway grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning with three consecutive singles. Quincy Nieporte and Clint Hardy opened the bottom of the inning with singles before Rose pounded a 2-0 offering over the wall in left to hand the Boomers a 3-1 edge. Gateway pulled within a run in the fifth but stranded runners at second and third. The Grizzlies left 13 on base in the game. Schaumburg put the game away with three more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Hardy opened with a double and scored on a single from Nick Oddo. Rose, who was dealt from the Cubs to the White Sox in the Eloy Jimenez trade, doubled home Oddo to knock in his fourth of the day. Alex Polston added a sacrifice fly to cap the scoring.

Taylor Goshen started and worked 4.2 innings in a no-decision, allowing two runs. Darrell Thompson earned his third win in relief. Jake Cousins, the sixth pitcher of the game, recorded his second save by spinning the ninth. Hardy, Rose and Polston all finished with two hits as the Boomers totaled 10. Julio Gonzalez reached three times with a single and two walks.

The Boomers (15-8) continue the homestand with the series finale against Gateway on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. on Autism Awareness Night. LHP Gunnar Kines (1-1, 3.09) takes the ball for the Boomers on a Thirsty Thursday against RHP Cody Luther (0-1, 14.73). Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets or call 847-461-3695.

