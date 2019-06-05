Grizzlies Strand 13 in Defeat

June 5, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release





SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies left 13 runners on base - eight of them in scoring position - in a 6-3 loss Wednesday to the Schaumburg Boomers at Boomers Stadium.

Gateway (9-14) has lost three in a row and seven of its last eight. In each game of the series against Schaumburg (15-8), the Grizzlies have scored first but allowed the Boomers to come back.

Three straight singles to open the top of the fourth inning gave the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead. Connor Owings drove in Jamey Smart. Owings went 2-for-4 with a walk to bring his series numbers to 6-for-10 with three doubles and six RBIs over two games.

Schaumburg immediately answered back on a three-run Matt Rose home run in the botom of the fourth inning and the Boomers did not trail again.

Chris Carden (2-1) took the loss for the Grizzlies. He retired six Boomers in a row to start the game, then wiggled out of trouble in the third inning before Rose's blast in the fourth. Carden allowed six runs (all earned) over six innings and struck out three.

Shawon Dunston Jr. brought the Grizzlies back within one with an RBI single in the fifth inning that scored Brent Sakurai, but Schaumburg piled on three more in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

Gateway brought the potential tying run to the plate in the eighth and put the potential tying run on first base in the seventh but stranded five combined runners over those two innings alone.

Thomas Nicoll provided a bright spot out of the Grizzlies' bullpen with two perfect innings of relief and four strikeouts.

Luke Lowery, Anthony Ray, Andrew Daniel, and Owings had two hits apiece.

Gateway will finish its series in Schaumburg at 6:30 p.m. CDT Thursday before moving 37 miles southeast to face the Windy City ThunderBolts starting Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.