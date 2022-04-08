Otters Single Game Tickets Go on Sale April 11

April 8, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Single game tickets for the 2022 Evansville Otters' home season at Bosse Field go on sale Monday, Apr. 11 at 10 a.m.

Individual tickets will be available for purchase to 51 regular season games and three exhibition games this year at Bosse Field.

Single-game ticket prices are $12 for VIP seats and $10 for Premium Field Box seats, which includes in-seat wait service. General Admission tickets are $6.

Discounted group tickets for a single game are $9 for Premium Field Box tickets and $4 in General Admission seating. Purchases of 20 or more tickets are required for discounted group ticket rates. Group tickets must be purchased via phone or at the Bosse Field box office to receive discounted rates.

Seating in VIP and Premium Field Box sections are limited.

Tickets can be purchased online at evansvilleotters.com, by phone at (812) 435-8686, or at the Bosse Field box office. The box office will be open on home gamedays and Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays.

Season ticket and group outing packages are also available for purchase.

Season ticket packages include full, half and flex packages. Group outing plans include food and game ticket on the outfield Corona Patio Party Deck or each of the outfield picnic tents.

Field box picnics are back by popular demand in 2022, and they are great options for smaller groups as few as 10 people.

All picnics include an all-you-can-eat select menu and game admission.

The Otters will host their first exhibition game on May 3 at 10 a.m. Following two more home exhibitions on May 6 and 10, the Otters will open their 2022 Frontier League regular season May 13 at 6:35 p.m. from Bosse Field.

There's no place like Bosse Field, so get ready to get your tickets to come on out to Bosse Field this season!

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.