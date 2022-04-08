Clover Stadium to Host St. John's-Marist Match-Up

Rockland County, NY - Clover Stadium in Pomona will play host to Division 1 college baseball on Tuesday, May 3, when the Marist Red Foxes take on the visiting Red Storm from St. John's University.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Admission to the game is free.

Clover Stadium, formerly known as Palisades Credit Union Park, is the official home field of the New York Boulders of the independent Frontier League. The stadium opened in 2011 and has a seating capacity of nearly 6,400.

Marist College, located in Poughkeepsie, NY, is a member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, which will play its post-season tournament at Clover Stadium on May 25-28.

Meanwhile, Queens-based St. John's is a member of the Big East conference.

The Boulders will open their Frontier League season on May 12 in Pomona when they square off with the rival Sussex County Miners at 7 p.m.

