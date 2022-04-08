Wild Things Add Former Brewers Farmhand and OF LG Castillo

WASHINGTON, Pa. (April 8) - The Wild Things have added outfielder and formers Brewers' farmhand LG Castillo to the 2022 roster. Castillo was a 17th round pick of the Brewers in 2017 and was in the Milwaukee farm system through 2021.

Castillo hit 13 doubles, nine home runs (a career high) and drove in 39 runs in 2021 with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (A+).

"LG is a big strong athletic kid: the type of player I'm always looking to add. He has the ability to hit with power, run and is eager to learn and continue to develop his all-around game," said manager Tom Vaeth. "He has the chance to come in here and compete for an everyday starting job in the outfield, something he wasn't really given a chance to do in the Brewers' organization. LG put up good numbers as a part-time player in High-A Wisconsin last year and we are really excited about the possibilities of what he can do given a full year of at-bats."

Castillo played in 12 games in the Arizona League (Rookie) after being selected in 2017 out of Lancaster High School (NY). After that, he was sent to the rookie-Pioneer League in 2018, where he hit five doubles, five triples and five home runs and drove in 39. He had a career-high .285 batting average that season and was a 2018 Pioneer League All Star.

In 2019, LG split 80 games between Wisconsin (then A ball) and Carolina (then A+). The 2020 MiLB season was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, which has left 2021 as his most recent experience. He slashed .280/.316/.444 a season ago in 69 games for the Timber Rattlers (257 PA).

The Western New York native was named player of the year during his time at Lancaster, as he hit .588 with nine homers, 26 RBI and 10 stolen bases as a senior. His on-base percentage was .622 and his slugging percentage, 1.028. He was a three-sport athlete, who was First Team All-New York as a wide receiver on the gridiron and a basketball player. His Division I suitors included Florida, Miami (Fla.) and LSU and he was signed to attend the University of Oklahoma, where he had offers as a football and baseball player.

The Wild Things will kick off their 20th Frontier League season May 13 at home against the New York Boulders. The full schedule and the current roster are available at washingtonwildthings.com. Tickets for every game are available now at wildthingstickets.com.

